Breaking: YouTube TV may no longer carry FOX networks; OSU-Texas football game viewing may be affected

Election promises new mayor, 2 new council members in Kettering

STAFF FILE

STAFF FILE
Local News
By
1 hour ago
X

Voters in Kettering this fall will vote on a new mayor and two new at-large council members.

The filing deadline was last week to run in the Nov. 4 general election for a seat on Kettering City Council.

Councilmen Bob Scott and Bryan Suddith are vying for the mayor role after Mayor Peggy Lehner decided to not seek another term. She spent nearly three decades in elected office at the municipal and state level.

Bob Scott. FILE

Credit: FILE

icon to expand image

Credit: FILE

Bryan Suddith, a Kettering councilman, is running for mayor. CONTRIBUTED

Credit: Jocelyn ROSS

icon to expand image

Credit: Jocelyn ROSS

The council term ends in December 2027 for Scott and Suddith, so whoever is not elected mayor will remain on the council.

ExploreLocal politicians react to Kettering mayor Lehner leaving elected office

No incumbent council members are among four residents seeking to fill two open at-large seats.

Vice Mayor Jacque Fisher, an at-large councilwoman, also decided not to run, and Jyl Hall resigned her seat effective Aug. 14 due to a move out of state.

ExploreKettering councilwoman resigns due to move out of state

Those running are: Laura L. Arber, Dan Palmer, Tyler Scott and Nevin H. Smith, according to the 2025 Montgomery County Candidate Report from the county Board of Elections.

In Other News
1
10 Miami County people file to be write-in candidates for November...
2
Busy Kettering roadway lanes reopen as water main break has been...
3
Dayton RTA offering free rides for Labor Day
4
Man indicted on dozens of child porn charges in Montgomery County
5
Motorcyclist seriously injured in crash with SUV near Harrison Twp. gas...

About the Author

Follow Jen Balduf on facebookFollow Jen Balduf on twitter

Jen Roppel Balduf covers the communities of Kettering, Oakwood and northern Warren County, including Springboro and Franklin. She earned a bachelor of science in journalism degree from Ohio University.