Election promises new mayor, 2 new council members in Kettering

Councilmen Bob Scott and Bryan Suddith are vying for the mayor role after Mayor Peggy Lehner decided to not seek another term. She spent nearly three decades in elected office at the municipal and state level.

Credit: FILE Credit: FILE

Credit: Jocelyn ROSS Credit: Jocelyn ROSS

The council term ends in December 2027 for Scott and Suddith, so whoever is not elected mayor will remain on the council.

Explore Local politicians react to Kettering mayor Lehner leaving elected office

No incumbent council members are among four residents seeking to fill two open at-large seats.

Vice Mayor Jacque Fisher, an at-large councilwoman, also decided not to run, and Jyl Hall resigned her seat effective Aug. 14 due to a move out of state.

Explore Kettering councilwoman resigns due to move out of state

Those running are: Laura L. Arber, Dan Palmer, Tyler Scott and Nevin H. Smith, according to the 2025 Montgomery County Candidate Report from the county Board of Elections.