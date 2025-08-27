Election promises new mayor, 2 new council members in Kettering

Voters in Kettering this fall will vote on a new mayor and two new at-large council members.
The filing deadline was last week to run in the Nov. 4 general election for a seat on Kettering City Council.
Councilmen Bob Scott and Bryan Suddith are vying for the mayor role after Mayor Peggy Lehner decided to not seek another term. She spent nearly three decades in elected office at the municipal and state level.
The council term ends in December 2027 for Scott and Suddith, so whoever is not elected mayor will remain on the council.
No incumbent council members are among four residents seeking to fill two open at-large seats.
Vice Mayor Jacque Fisher, an at-large councilwoman, also decided not to run, and Jyl Hall resigned her seat effective Aug. 14 due to a move out of state.
Those running are: Laura L. Arber, Dan Palmer, Tyler Scott and Nevin H. Smith, according to the 2025 Montgomery County Candidate Report from the county Board of Elections.
