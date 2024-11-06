Election Results: Incumbents faring well early in four local congressional races

• In Ohio Congressional District 10: Republican incumbent U.S. Rep. Mike Turner of Dayton leads Democratic challenger Amy Cox of Eaton 52.3% to 45.5% with 163,038 votes counted. Independent candidate Michael Harbaugh of Kettering has 2.2% of the vote.

• In Ohio Congressional District 15: Republican incumbent U.S. Rep. Mike Carey of Columbus leads Democratic challenger Adam Miller of Columbus 51.6% to 48.4% with 136,896 votes counted.

• In Ohio Congressional District 8: Republican incumbent U.S. Rep. Warren Davidson of Troy leads Democratic challenger Vanessa Enoch of West Chester Twp. 59.3% to 40.7% with 151,938 votes counted.

• In Ohio Congressional District 1: Democratic incumbent U.S. Rep. Greg Landsman of Cincinnati leads Republican challenger Orlando Sonza of Springfield Twp. 57.3% to 42.7% with 181,428 votes counted.

These results are based primarily on early votes, and the outcome of the election could change as county boards of election report Election Day results tonight. This story will be updated as additional results are reported by the Ohio Secretary of State.

Some races are expected to be tight, and the margins will be of critical importance to national Republicans and Democrats vying for a majority in the U.S. House of Representatives, which needs only a four-seat swing this November to change from Republican control to Democrat.

This news organization declares a winner only after the Associated Press calls a race.

The races include Ohio’s 10th Congressional District, which encompasses Montgomery, Greene and part of Clark County; the 15th Congressional District, which meanders from Central Ohio through portions of Clark and Miami counties; the 1st Congressional District, which takes all of Warren and a portion of Hamilton County; and the 8th Congressional District, which springs north out of Hamilton to Butler, Darke and Miami counties.