Emergency demolition ordered for 3 houses after early morning fire in Dayton

The fire was reported at 3:26 a.m. Initially 911 calls were unclear about the exact location of the fire. However, firefighters were able to locate the scene in the 2100 block of East Fourth Street and arrived about five minutes after the initial dispatch.

Heavy flames were in multiple buildings prompting the incident commander to request additional resources, according to the fire department.

Multiple large hose streams and aerial devices were used to contain the fire.

Crews were not able to search the houses due to the amount and intensity of the fire, the fire department said.

Three houses were destroyed, and several others were damaged from the heat.

A firefighter suffered a minor injury and was taken to the hospital for an evaluation. No civilian injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation. Anyone with information can call the Dayton Fire Department Fire Investigations Unit at 937-333-TIPS (8477).