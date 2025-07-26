Emergency message alert by Warren County Sheriff’s Office intended for Deerfield Twp. was also sent to other areas

We have an active incident in the Landen area of Deerfield Township, where an emergency alert inadvertently went out to unintended areas.



There is no threat to the community and this is an isolated incident.



Deputies are asking for those who live in the area of the Woodfield development in Deerfield Twp. to shelter in place until further notice.

A Facebook post by Deerfield Twp. Fire Rescue said “an emergency alert sent out on Ring and other community notification services is localized to the Woodfield neighborhood in Deerfield Twp.”

Additional details are not yet available, but the post said this post will be updated when the event has concluded.