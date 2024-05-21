Emergency response training to take place in Beavercreek today

Emergency response training is scheduled to take place in Beavercreek this afternoon.
The Regional Emergency Response Team will be in training from 1 to 4 p.m. at Today Church and Trinity Christian Assembly near the intersection of Grange Hall and East Patterson roads.
“Please be aware that this is only a training exercise. During this time, you may see SWAT vehicles and police cruisers in the area,” read a statement from Beavercreek police. “There is no cause for concern, and we kindly ask that you do not call 911 regarding this situation.”
In Other News
1
New Rustic & Rooted store in Englewood offers home decor, hand-crafted...
2
More than 30 wines to be poured at Joui event Wednesday in Dayton
3
$3M Dillin investment makes ‘Cornerstone’ next Wright Dunbar project in...
4
Dayton Metro Library to close Sundays after state funding cut
5
Wright Dunbar renewal: Townhomes, cigar lounge, ice cream, restaurants...
About the Author