Employee charged with stealing more than $58,000 from nursing home residents

Tamara O’Toole, 40, faces one second-degree count of felony theft from a person in a protected class. The charge alleges theft from an elderly person(s) of property valued at more than $37,500 but less than $150,000.

A report from the Covington Police Department states police were called to the business Jan. 19 on a fraud complaint. A business representative said an employee was suspended and that patients were missing money from their accounts.