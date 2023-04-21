Employee charged with stealing more than $58,000 from nursing home residents

TROY — A not guilty plea has been entered in a Miami County court for a Piqua woman accused of theft from residents of the Stillwater Skilled Nursing Facility in Covington.
Tamara O’Toole, 40, faces one second-degree count of felony theft from a person in a protected class. The charge alleges theft from an elderly person(s) of property valued at more than $37,500 but less than $150,000.
A report from the Covington Police Department states police were called to the business Jan. 19 on a fraud complaint. A business representative said an employee was suspended and that patients were missing money from their accounts.
Police said the investigation showed O’Toole allegedly placed checks into her personal account and said she was purchasing items for some patients.
“Some of the patients were aware and some of them were not,” the report stated.
Police further stated she paid back " a good portion” of the money in checks, cash and Walmart gift cards after she allegedly was told law enforcement was involved. It was determined $58,718 was taken, with all but $16,989 returned, according to the report.
A written not guilty plea was made earlier this month in Common Pleas Court by an attorney representing O’Toole. A date for O’Toole’s next court hearing was not included in online court records.
A LinkedIn account listed O’Toole’s position at the time as director of social services.
