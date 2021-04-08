Statewide Endangered Missing Adult Alert issued for Columbus man

A 75-year-old man who suffers from Alzheimer’s disease has been missing since Saturday, Columbus police said.
A statewide Endangered Missing Adult Alert has been issued for Ronald Sherburn, who was last seen at 1 p.m. Saturday.
Sherburn stands 5 feet 10 inches, weighs 175 pounds and has dark gray hair and brown eyes.
He drives a maroon 1997 Ford E150 van with Ohio plate FUZ 7466.
Anyone who sees him or his van is asked to call 911 or the Ohio Attorney General Missing Persons Unit at 1-866-693-9171.