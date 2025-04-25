Englewood council OKs plans to expand self-storage facility

After planning commission recommended denial of Madden’s request, he withdrew the plans before they could be considered by city council.

Madden submitted a new and scaled-back request in March.

This newest set of plans, approved by council earlier this month, would see the construction of additional, fully enclosed, storage units for boats and RVs at the rear of the property, a marked difference from the initial, withdrawn plans.

Madden said during a public hearing prior to council’s vote on April 9 that RV and boat storage has been highly requested.

Several residents who live near the property shared concerns about the proposal, including the aesthetics.

Madden agreed to plant trees at the back of the property to provide some visual blockage between the expanded facility and neighbors to the south of the property.

Madden’s original request involved extensive plans to develop a “modern retail center,” a restaurant/coffee shop, a ”pocket park,“ and additional storage space in front of the business, in what is now a large parking lot.

The expansion of the storage business would have included the addition of multiple rows of outdoor storage garages. The current 84,000-square-foot Extra Space Storage business is an all-indoor facility.

The new plans would have a more minimal effect on the property, which sits on 9.6 acres of land along the city’s main thoroughfare.

But Madden said during the April 9 meeting the business is continuing to fine tune a future proposal to redevelop the front of the property, which will likely include designation of a pocket park in the grassy area.

These additional plans will ultimately need to be presented to and approved by council.