Englewood councilwoman dies

A cause of death has not been released.

Draper grew up in Englewood and graduated from Northmont High School and Wright State University.

She was first elected in 2019 and re-elected in 2021 to Englewood City Council. She was the youngest female elected in Montgomery County at the time, according to the city.

“During her tenure, she has contributed great input to the city through her young perspective and experience with county politics. She was influential in getting the city to record meetings and assisted in initiating the recent strategic planning effort,” the city said in a statement.

Draper worked as an executive assistant and marketing coordinator in the Montgomery County Treasurer’s office.

“I will cherish her memory for the rest of my life,” said Montgomery County Treasurer John McManus. “I first met Adrienne many years ago, and I’ve had the joy of watching her soar through life with boundless determination. In her short 26 years, she reached tremendous heights. She was a brilliant scholar, an accomplished elected official, a gifted workplace innovator, a public servant, and a dear friend that I will never forget. I will mourn her loss, but I will always be happy knowing that her gifts, her example, and her memory will live on in the lives and the organizations that were fortunate enough to cross her path. We will miss our friend, Adrienne.”