Englewood Elementary building sold; buyer plans workforce training center

ENGLEWOOD — The former Englewood Elementary School building will soon be under new ownership after the site was auctioned off by the Northmont City School District last month.

Northmont officials said this week a tentative sales agreement has been reached between the district and C1 Resources LLC, a company representing Griffin Academy.

The Northmont Board of Education is set to vote to approve the sale during its meeting Monday, Oct. 9.

Griffin Academy aims to provide educational opportunities for individuals who have aged out of the foster care system, according to its website.

Theresa Darr, a representative for Griffin Academy, confirmed by phone Friday that the organization would be operating out of the building, but said she was not available for further comment at the time.

The former elementary school, located at 702 Albert St., just west of Main Street in Englewood, was part of an auction held on Sept. 29. A total of three bids were submitted for the property, with the highest and winning bid being $155,000, said Brandon Knecht, business services director for Northmont schools.

“According to our auctioneer, he has seen schools at the highest price average between $30,000 to $50,000, so we feel pretty good with the bid we received,” Knecht said in an email Thursday.

Bill Singer, development director for the city of Englewood, said Friday the new owners would not need approval to open a school in the building as this is a continuation of the site’s existing use.

The organization would only need an occupancy permit, and Singer said that application is currently under review by city staff. Neither council nor planning commission approval is needed for this permit, which requires only administrative consent.

According to the application, the goal is to open a workforce development training program on the approximately 7-acre site.

In 2018, Darr and Griffin Academy had a dispute with the city of Dayton over a proposal to open a group home for teens in foster care.

The Northmont Board of Education voted in May to close the school, which was built in 1956, and the building officially closed later that month, at the end of the 2022-2023 school year.

The decision to close the school came after a school levy failed to pass, and was among further cuts to staffing.