Breaking: Sherrod Brown reportedly will run for Ohio U.S. Senate seat

Englewood man pleads guilty to rape, child sex abuse

Montgomery County Common Pleas Court. JIM NOELKER/STAFF FILE

Credit: JIM NOELKER

Credit: JIM NOELKER

Montgomery County Common Pleas Court. JIM NOELKER/STAFF FILE
Crime & Law
By
1 hour ago
X

An Englewood man accused of sexually abusing a child has pleaded guilty.

James Craft, 36, pleaded guilty to one count each of rape and sexual battery (child younger than 13) and two counts of gross sexual imposition, according to the Montgomery County Prosecutor’s Office.

He is scheduled to be sentenced on Aug. 29.

ExploreRELATED: Englewood man charged in child sexual abuse case

On Aug. 25, 2025, Englewood police reportedly opened an investigation after receiving a sexual abuse complaint.

A child said the sexual abuse started about three months earlier, according to Vandalia Municipal Court records.

The child was known to Craft.

The next day Englewood police received multiple calls that Craft was reportedly shooting a gun in his backyard.

When police responded, he walked toward an officer and said, “Just shoot me,” according to municipal court records.

An officer used a Taser on Craft and transported him to the hospital for a “pink slip” emergency hospitalization, according to an affidavit.

In Other News
1
Clerk of courts trial delayed, attorneys spar over witness testimony...
2
Woman sentenced to probation in Dayton hit-skip OVI crash that injured...
3
Rape trial begins for Nicholas Rossi, Dayton sex offender who faked his...
4
Man sentenced to prison in Washington Twp. crash that seriously injured...
5
Man sentenced to probation in Christmas Eve drive-by shooting in...

About the Author