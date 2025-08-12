Englewood man pleads guilty to rape, child sex abuse

He is scheduled to be sentenced on Aug. 29.

On Aug. 25, 2025, Englewood police reportedly opened an investigation after receiving a sexual abuse complaint.

A child said the sexual abuse started about three months earlier, according to Vandalia Municipal Court records.

The child was known to Craft.

The next day Englewood police received multiple calls that Craft was reportedly shooting a gun in his backyard.

When police responded, he walked toward an officer and said, “Just shoot me,” according to municipal court records.

An officer used a Taser on Craft and transported him to the hospital for a “pink slip” emergency hospitalization, according to an affidavit.