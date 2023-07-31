Ernst Concrete to relocate headquarters from Dayton to Vandalia

VANDALIA — Construction is underway on what will serve as the new corporate headquarters of Ernst Concrete as the company plans to move its main offices to 993 Falls Creek Drive in Vandalia.

The Ernst Concrete headquarters is located at 3361 Successful Way in Dayton. According to vice president Collin Ernst, the company will likely sell that location after the move to Vandalia.

Ernst, of Tipp City, is a fourth-generation leader of Ernst Concrete, a business that was started by his great-grandfather, Pete Ernst, in 1942.

Originally based in Houston, Ohio, the company now has plants throughout the western half of the state, from Lima down to the Cincinnati area and east to the Greater Columbus region, along with operations in Kentucky, Indiana and Georgia.

The choice to move its main headquarters from Dayton to Vandalia was based on multiple factors, Collin Ernst said.

“We’re originally from Miami County,” he said. “So, the Vandalia location is a six-minute drive from home, and it’s a good central location.”

Construction on the 22,000-square-foot Falls Creek Drive facility is estimated to wrap up by the end of summer 2024, Ernst said.

The move will also give the company an opportunity to showcase its expertise by incorporating versatile use of concrete in the build, Ernst said.

“The entire building will be insulated concrete form walls, which will give great heating and cooling efficiencies, and you also get sound reduction,” he said. “We’re trying to feature a lot of concrete in this building ... we’re going to have different finishes exposed showing some of the creative possibilities with concrete use.”

The finished product will give additional space for the headquarters’ 40 employees.

“The new office will have a training center, a big break room, and a lot of common areas to build that family feel and culture,” Ernst said. “And to create a space for those little conversations that might spark some innovation or creativity.”