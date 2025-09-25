Ex-Graceworks driver indicted in rape of non-verbal woman in Dayton

• Anthony W. Alcorn, 69, of New Carlisle is facing one count each of rape and gross sexual imposition and two counts of kidnapping, according to the Montgomery County Prosecutor’s Office.

What was he accused of?

• On Sept. 16, a man reportedly witnessed Alcorn sexually assault a woman in the 400 block of Burkhardt Avenue.

• The man noticed a van in the alley behind his home and went to investigate. He found Alcorn sexually abusing the woman in the back of the van, according to a Dayton Municipal Court affidavit.

• The witness and a friend confronted Alcorn and took his keys so he couldn’t leave.

• Alcorn was driving the woman and another man, who also has developmental disabilities, back to a group home when he pulled over and stopped in the alley. Both the woman and man are non-verbal, according to the prosecutor’s office.

• The witness and his friend called 911, and Dayton police arrived and arrested Alcorn.

• Montgomery County Prosecutor Mat Heck Jr. called the incident sickening.

• “No one should suffer from being sexually assaulted, but in this case, the victim would not have been able to report what had occurred,” Heck said. “If not for the quick thinking and cooperation of the witness, this defendant would certainly never have been caught.”

What was Alcorn’s role at Graceworks?

• Alcorn worked for Graceworks for eight years. The company issued a statement the day after he was arrested confirming he had been fired.

• “We are outraged by the information we have received to this point, and we are cooperating fully with law enforcement to ensure this investigation is handled swiftly, and that the suspect is prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law,” read a statement from the company.

• He was a direct support professional and helped transport patients for Graceworks Enhanced Living.

What happens next?