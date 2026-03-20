Ex insurance agent accused of fraud facing dozens of charges

One client reportedly lost more than $600,000.
Montgomery County Common Pleas Court

Montgomery County Common Pleas Court
Local News
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31 minutes ago
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A Huber Heights man and former insurance agent who reportedly fraudulently sold life insurance and annuities and stole thousands from clients is facing 74 charges.

A grand jury indicted Ryan O. Tarjanyi, 52, on 28 counts of forgery, 21 counts of money laundering, 16 counts of telecommunications fraud, three counts of theft, four counts of identity fraud and one count each of possession of criminal tools and insurance fraud (greater than $150,000), according to the Montgomery County Prosecutor’s Office.

Tarjanyi is accused of continuing to sell life insurance and annuities after the Ohio Department of Insurance revoked his license in 2023.

Ryan Tarjanyi. Photo courtesy Miami Valley Jails.

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ExploreRELATED: Insurance agent accused of stealing $674K from clients facing dozens of charges

When he moved from one brokerage to another, he told clients they needed to move their policies so he could continue to manage it, and there wouldn’t be a fee, according to the prosecutor’s office.

He reportedly cost his clients thousands in surrender fees each time their policies moved.

“At the same time, the defendant would collect thousands of dollars in commissions from moving the policies,” the prosecutor’s office said.

Tarjanyi forged clients’ names to transfer policies, a Montgomery County Municipal Court - Eastern Division affidavit stated.

The prosecutor’s office worked with the Ohio Department of Insurance during the investigation and identified nine victims.

Tarjanyi reportedly targeted elderly clients. One of his clients lost more than $600,000 due to the fraudulent activity, the prosecutor’s office said.

“This defendant took advantage of the trusting nature of his clients and profited hundreds of thousands of dollars, leaving some of the victims destitute,” Montgomery County Prosecutor Mat Heck Jr. said. “We will now hold the defendant accountable for his actions and will seek a lengthy prison sentence and restitution for the victims.”

Anyone who purchased an insurance policy or annuity through Tarjanyi should contact Montgomery County Prosecutor Chief Investigator Kerry Smoot at 937-225-4747.

Tarjanyi will be arraigned on April 2.

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Kristen Spicker covers breaking news, including public, safety crime and courts, for the Dayton Daily News. She also assists in covering breaking news for the Journal News and Springfield News Sun.