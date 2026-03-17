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Ex Montgomery County Auditor’s Office employee accused of theft given probation

A judge's stand in Montgomery County Common Pleas Court. JIM NOELKER/STAFF FILE

Credit: JIM NOELKER

Credit: JIM NOELKER

A judge's stand in Montgomery County Common Pleas Court. JIM NOELKER/STAFF FILE
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A former Montgomery County Auditor’s Office employee accused of theft and the destruction of nearly $190,000 in licensing fees will not serve time in prison.

Judge Mary E. Montgomery sentenced Jodi Hockett, 62, to up to five years of community control sanctions, according to Montgomery County Common Pleas Court records.

If she violates her probation, Hockett faces six months to a year in prison.

Jodi Hockett. Photo provided by Montgomery County Jail.

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ExploreMontgomery County auditor: Former employee stole, destroyed $189K in licensing fees

Hockett worked in the licensing department until she was fired on Nov. 25, 2024, following an investigation by the auditor’s office and Montgomery County Prosecutor’s Office, said Montgomery County Auditor Karl Keith.

“As the result of our investigation, we found Ms. Hockett responsible for the theft or destruction of approximately $189,000 in license fees between May 2023 and July 2024,” he said.

The auditor’s office reportedly discovered a shortage in cigarette license fees collected during its regular settlement in June 2024.

“When we determined we could be looking at possible fraudulent activity, we contacted the county prosecutor’s office and asked for their assistance,” Keith said.

During the investigation, additional shortages were found in other license receipts. Investigators determined cash and checks were only missing on days Hockett was assigned to do the daily deposit, according to the auditor’s office.

Hockett reportedly admitted to taking the cash and destroying the checks during a conversation with the prosecutor’s office.

A grand jury indicted her on one count each of theft in office ($150,000 or more but less than $750,000) and tampering with records.

Hockett pleaded guilty to theft in January, according to court documents. The additional charges were dismissed.

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Kristen Spicker covers breaking news, including public, safety crime and courts, for the Dayton Daily News. She also assists in covering breaking news for the Journal News and Springfield News Sun.