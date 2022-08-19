dayton-daily-news logo
X

Excited UD freshmen move in; tearful UD parents say goodbye

Credit: DaytonDailyNews

Combined ShapeCaption
University of Dayton freshmen moved into their dorms Friday.

Credit: DaytonDailyNews

© 2022 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top