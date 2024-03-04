Exhibit production company Display Dynamics to relocate to Trotwood

Trotwood Planning Commission in January voted unanimously to approve the rezoning request.

Founded in 1994, Display Dynamics specializes in exhibit and display design, creating interactive displays for museums and zoos, as well as graphic design and fabrication services.

The company has worked on exhibit displays in the National Museum of the U.S. Air Force, Columbus Zoo & Aquarium, Boonshoft Museum of Discovery, the U.S. Holocaust Memorial Museum, and more, according to its website.

Display Dynamics was also the company behind the construction of the giant 7-ton, 52-foot standing Jesus statue Lux Mundi on Interstate 75 at Solid Rock Church in Monroe. Lux Mundi replaced the statue King of Kings, which was destroyed by fire after being struck by lightning in 2010.

Late last year, the city of Trotwood and Harrison Twp. filed a joint application in support of the company to the Montgomery County Community & Economic Development Department for project funding under the county’s Economic Development/Government Equity (ED/GE) funds.

The ED/GE program is designed to benefit companies that create and retain local jobs by investing in their growth, according to the county’s website.

In the late 2023 round of applications, cities and townships in Montgomery County asked for a combined $3.08 million for business expansion or other projects that could create up to 1,830 new jobs and retain 120 more.

Display Dynamics requested $75,000 in funding to go toward its relocation project.

According to the ED/GE application, the company was looking at two possible sites, one in Trotwood and one in Harrison Twp.

The company ultimately chose the Trotwood site and was approved for the funding, which is building-specific and will go toward things like HVAC and electrical upgrades on the Shiloh Springs property.

Display Dynamics will also work with two additional companies to set up operations in the building they buy, with a total investment ranging from roughly $1.2-$2.3 million, according to the ED/GE application.

The three companies would create four jobs and retain 18 jobs.

During the January planning commission meeting, Display Dynamics president Veit Von Parker said he’s been considering businesses that supplement the services of his company.

Currently, Allen Refrigeration is a tenant in the Shiloh Springs building, and for the time being will remain as such, Von Parker said.