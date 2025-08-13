Expanded Pell Grants can help people get back Medicaid, senator says

This change will help both employers and people who are now required to work or go to school to receive Medicaid, Husted said, which is a change under the Big Beautiful Bill.

More than $1 trillion has been cut to Medicaid over the next 10 years, and the Congressional Budget Office, a nonpartisan office that provides context to legislators about bills, estimates that 11.8 million Americans might lose their health insurance.

“This is a way for you to earn a skill immediately and go work somewhere in the Miami Valley,” Husted said.

Husted said he thinks there is more demand than ever from employers.

“I think it’s worse than ever because I think that employers are really struggling to find people who have technical skills,” Husted said.

Husted pointed out that going to school counts towards the work or school requirement for Medicaid.

He said the idea is good for lower-income people, because they can’t afford to write a big tuition check or wait a few years before completing a degree and going to work.

Husted voted for the Big Beautiful Bill, which includes the requirement that people on Medicaid work or go to school.

Steve Johnson, president of Sinclair, noted that Husted has been a long-time supporter of the work that Sinclair does, including upskilling or retraining older adults who are already in the workforce and creating high-tech places for people to practice skills before they perform them in real life, such as in healthcare or aviation.

“We meet with U.S. Senator Jon Husted, who has been a long, long-time friend of all of ours in many, many ways,” Johnson said.

Husted asked Sinclair workers to let him know how the grant process is working and what degrees and certificates people are using it to complete.