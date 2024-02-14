Explosion outside Dayton home prompts police investigation

Around 9:05 p.m. Tuesday, officers responded to the 4700 bock of Prescott Avenue on a report of gunfire.

Explore Dayton man charged with attempted murder in stabbing that critically injured woman

“Upon arrival it was apparent that there was an explosion rather than a gun shot,” said Dayton police Sgt. Ben Wolodkiewicz. “Due to this fact the bomb squad was called for a post blast assessment.”

The explosion was outside a home and damaged a vehicle in the driveway, he added. The home did not have any significant damage.

“This appears to be an isolated incident with no further threat to public safety,” Wolodkiewicz said.

Detectives are investigating and working to identify the suspect.