Explosion reported after IED goes off in Dayton, police investigating

Around 10:45 p.m. officers responded to the first block of Gilbert Avenue for an arson call.

Crews determined an IED went off and damaged a vehicle, said Dayton police Sgt. Ben Wolodkiewicz.

“This is believed to be an isolated incident with no threat to the general public at this time,” he said.

The vehicle was the only property damage reported as of late Friday morning.

Anyone with information or video related to the IED should call Dayton police at 937-333-COPS (2677). People can submit tips anonymously through Miami Valley Crime Stoppers at 937-222-STOP (7867) or at miamivalleycrimestoppers.com.

The Dayton Police Department Bomb Squad is handling the investigation.