NBA Draft: Dayton’s Camara picked late in second round
Fairborn company has share in testing contract worth up to nearly $1 billion

Credit: Bill Clark

Credit: Bill Clark

10 minutes ago

Dozens of companies across the nation will share in a weapons research and testing contract with a top value of up to nearly $1 billion. One of the companies will be Solutions Through Innovative Technologies Inc., of Fairborn.

The companies have been awarded multiple award, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contracts with a total ceiling amount of $999,950,435, the Department of Defense said late Thursday. Such contracts provide for an indefinite quantity of services during a fixed period of time.

ExploreDefense act authorizes nearly $10M for design of base ‘acquisition complex,’ sets stage for $200+M development

Solutions Through Innovative Technologies does business as Sti-Tec and offices on Presidential Drive.

These contracts provide for research, development, test and evaluation of weapon systems, subsystems and components, the DOD said. They will provide for the development and integration of specialized technologies necessary to meet DOD test user systems.

Work will be performed at the contractor’s facilities or other locations determined at the time delivery orders are executed. Work is expected to be completed by Dec. 31, 2028.

This contract was a competitive acquisition with 49 offers received. The contract came from the Air Force Test Center at Eglin Air Force Base, Fla.

About the Author

Thomas Gnau is a business reporter who joined the Dayton Daily News in 2007. He has reported for daily newspapers in Ohio since 1991.

