Fairborn elections: Voters to decide on new mayor, 3 seats on city council

Voters in the city of Fairborn will choose a new mayor in the November election. Current Councilman Kevin Knepp is facing off against newcomer Dan Kirkpatrick.

Voters will also decide three seats on the city council. Incumbents Tana Stanton and Clinton Allen are on the ballot along with challengers James Baker, Sylvia Chess, and Katy Carlton.

All seven candidates answered a series of questions for the Dayton Daily News in their own words via our Voter Guide. The details below come from those answers. The full text they provided is available at www.daytondailynews.com/voter-guide.

Candidates’ top issues

** Mayoral candidate Dan Kirkpatrick said safety and security within the city could be improved by ensuring police and fire departments have adequate staff, training and equipment to perform their duties. Relationships between Fairborn residents and the city could be enhanced by bringing back monthly citizens forums, he said, and by working more closely with Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, Wright State University, and Fairborn schools, the city can boost STEM, STEAM and STEMM opportunities for local students.

** Mayoral candidate Kevin Knepp said the city’s plans for economic development must be put into motion, adding that public and private partnerships — like that between Fairborn and WPAFB — have become increasingly important “to mitigate market vulnerability.” Ensuring a safe, swift and proper cleanup of the Renergy biodigester is crucial to guarantee the safety and availability of clean air and water for residents, he said. Enforcement of city codes will ensure renters have affordable, safe and healthy homes, and Knepp said new home development is also needed.

** Council candidate Katy Carlton said she will prioritize holding city officials accountable, while also ensuring the city is only spending money on necessary expenses to allow for increased efficiency. She said she will also personally follow up with residents who share concerns during council meetings to make sure they feel heard.

** Council candidate Sylvia Chess said she would work to establish a committee to find solutions to the city’s environmental problems associated with the biodigester. To enhance small business opportunities, Chess said she would propose renovating large commercial buildings to create spaces for these businesses and start-ups to lease. To tackle the issue of affordable housing, she thinks the city should work with local realtors and construction companies to find solutions, adding that landlord accountability is also crucial.

** Incumbent council candidate Tana Stanton said she’d continue to work on increasing opportunities for resident input/feedback by pushing for council work sessions to be available on video, and by carrying out resident surveys. By utilizing the Miami Conservancy District’s free evaluation process, Stanton said the city should work to ensure its development standards will prevent future flooding. Moving the city forward in energy efficiency and renewable energy by removing barriers for residents and businesses to implement EE practices is another important goal, she said.

** Incumbent council candidate Clinton Allen said his priorities on economic development, partnership with Wright State University and WPAFB, and small business growth can be accomplished by following through with the city’s recently created economic development strategic plan.

** Council candidate James Baker also highlighted the importance of prioritizing the city’s relationship with WPAFB and economic growth. He said he would work to attract new businesses to Fairborn by proposing the revitalization of Main Street to “make Fairborn a place to not only live, but also work and play.”

Candidate facts, quotes

** Kirkpatrick, who is retired, worked as executive director of the Fairborn Area Chamber of Commerce from May 2022 to May 2023. He has military experience, having been awarded a Bronze Star for his time in combat, and has worked with various local and statewide veterans organizations, youth programs and civic organizations.

“This mayoral race is all about leadership and experience,” Kirkpatrick said. “I am committed to making Fairborn a better community for all ... I want the opportunity to serve Fairborn for my family, friends and all Fairborn citizens.”

** Knepp is also retired, having previously worked in various computer, field service and network administration roles. Knepp is in his first term on council and has served as deputy mayor since January 2022. He also has experience on the Fairborn Parks and Recreation Advisory Board, Miami Valley Regional Planning Commission, among other local and regional organizations.

“The city council has worked hard the past four years to move the city forward economically with new businesses, bringing people downtown and making the community a fun place to visit,” Knepp said. “I am open and willing to work with all to make the city a great place to live, work and play.”

** Carlton is a taxidermist for Reaper Oddities. She is new to civic engagement which she said will allow her to join council without bias and with only dedication to the electors.

“I have no allies that are already on the city council that will be able to sway me or make me bias to any concern brought forth by a citizen,” she said. “I am the best choice because I want to build lasting relationships with the citizens of Fairborn ... Your opinion matters to me and will be taken seriously the first time you bring it to my attention.”

** Chess works as a transport consultant and is a commercial real estate owner and small business owner. She has experience with various organizations, including the Fairborn Lions Club, National Council of Negro Women, Chamber of Commerce, and American Legion Auxiliary, among others.

“I am confident that, as a small business owner, I will be able to continue to fight for the interests of small businesses,” she said. “I can confidently make the promise that as a representative of the City of Fairborn, I will work with other council members in a moral and strategic manner. In my opinion, our city can serve as a positive model for other small towns to follow in the future.”

** Stanton is employed with Accent Software Inc. She has experience on the Fairborn Environmental Advisory Board, Fairborn MLK Committee, and Fairborn Pride Committee, among others.

“I made the following pledge when I ran for my first term in 2019, and I think I have done a good job of living up to it for those who have reached out to me with a concern: “What can you expect from me? Respect, honesty, accessibility, sincere interest in your ideas and concerns, follow-through, an open mind, and a smile,” she said.”

** Allen is retired from the US Air Force. He has experience on the Fairborn Environmental Advisory Board, American Veterans Heritage Center, and Fairborn Rotary Club, among others.

Allen said he is the best choice for the job because he is “experienced, attentive, and committed to the continued growth” of the city of Fairborn.

** Baker is retired from the Dayton Police Department.

Baker said he is the best choice because as someone who was born and raised in Fairborn, he has “a commitment to the community, the residents, and its success.”

Note to readers

This story is about the candidates’ issue positions and statements. In a previous news story, the Dayton Daily News addressed an ongoing investigation into a city award of federal COVID money to Sylvia Chess’ company. Also in a previous story, the DDN addressed multiple recent misdemeanor convictions on the record of James Baker. You can find those stories at DaytonDailyNews.com/elections.