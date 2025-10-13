Fairborn food pantry sees ‘upswing’ as military approaches first payday of shutdown

In response, Doorley said her pantry at 480 W. Funderburg Road has scheduled from 1 to 4 p.m. Nov. 15 a Saturday distribution of food to exclusively to military families.

She said military families will receive a bag of food, a gift card to the Wright-Patterson Air Force Base commissary, a bucket of cleaning supplies and a “compassion bag” of hygiene items.

Doorley sees signs of greater demand as she restocks in the evening and answers a greater number of phone calls. She called them “subtle signs.”

“I think as time goes on, it’s probably going to increase more,” Doorley said.

The pantry may be reached at (937) 902-5393 Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Typical pantry hours are 1 to 4 p.m. Tuesdays and 1 to 4 p.m. Fridays.

President Donald Trump said over the weekend that he has directed the Department of Defense to use “all available funds” to ensure troops are paid Wednesday in spite of Congress’ failure to fund government operations.

The shutdown threatens to increasingly squeeze members of the military. The Tricare health website is warning that medical providers are being told claims for military families may not be paid until government funding is restored.

The government-sponsored health insurance company advises members of the military to continue to seek care during the lapse in government appropriations. “Your usual out-of-pocket costs will apply,” the company’s site says.

But it adds: “TRICARE may not be able to process or pay medical claims received on or after Oct. 1 ... until funding is restored. The Defense Health Agency is also working with our TRICARE contractors to also communicate with healthcare providers on potential delays in payment.”

Questions about the situation were sent to a representative of the Department of the Air Force.

The Military Times website said a spokesperson for the White House Office of Management and Budget said Pentagon research and development funds would be used to pay military salaries.