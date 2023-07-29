Fairborn garden holds a village within it

In Fairborn, hidden behind a Cape Cod-style home, lies a passion project filled with art, antiques and the life of greenery. The Banges’ garden, nestled under three pine trees, holds many stories and a whole village within it.

Purchased by Jessie Bange and her late husband Mack in 1994, the lush garden, hand-placed brick patio and spacious yard sold the couple on the property immediately — without having stepped foot inside the home.

“I saw (the outside) and I said, ‘I love it, I want it.’ I didn’t even look inside the house,” said Jessie, owner of the Three Pines Property.

The three pine trees that stood in the back created a nice shade over the entire yard. The couple could envision entertaining company on the terraced patio and flipping the tool shed to what would be Jessie’s she shed.

“I could just imagine all you could do ... I knew what it could be,” Bange said.

For Jessie, the already breathtaking garden was the perfect place to continue her gardening ambitions. Bringing their lilac bushes and Alberta spruces with them, the couple packed up their condo and began life in their new home.

Jessie immediately began working on her garden, adding not only her own plants to it but also pieces that she’s collected through the years.

Stories told

The garden tells a story through all the possessions that live in it. As you enter through the driveway, your eye is drawn to the 100-year-old white gate in the center.

A gift from her granddaughter, the old arched garden gate was ready to head to the dump. However, Jessie’s granddaughter dismantled it and brought it to her grandmother’s home, knowing this was just the piece she needed.

“My granddaughter took the time to get that for me, knowing I would love it,” Bange said.

Every piece is filled with love and cherished memories. As you walk to the left of the gate, a painting sits on an easel in the midst of all the greenery. The painting, which gets shuffled out amongst the others, was from an old friend Jessie worked with for years.

Rooms with a hue

The art continues as you reach the painted sign that identifies the “blue room.”

Through an old arch way, chairs sit amongst flowerpots and a bird bath, all in the same vibrant shade of blue.

“It started, well, somebody dumped these (pieces) off at work, and (my husband) reworked it and I’ve had it ever since,” Jessie said.

Old pieces revamped into new collections continue to brighten up the place, giving it a true eclectic feel.

As you continue walking the tiled path, the yellow room pops out with lemon-patterned pillows and a yellow chandelier fixture attached to a beautiful arch covering. The path ends in the last room, where ladybugs painted on rocks and red steel chairs complete the red room.

The ‘she shed’

You can truly feel a village within this space. Everywhere you look, there’s a story behind it. Jessie’s she shed is the same way.

“This used to be an old tool shed, (but) my husband put air conditioning in it and a loft,” Jessie said.

The she shed, which sits right behind the garage before entering the garden, holds antiques and gifted pieces.

“I just love it. It’s just warm and inviting,” Bange said.

“Gigi’s Place,” as it is known, is used for many different occasions. Mother’s Day events, Fourth of July celebrations, and even garden parties. The she shed holds the food and desserts for every celebration. The hand-sewn covers for the seats — along with the matching pillows, created by her friend Martha ― invite guests in for a look around and a place to cool off. Unique bird houses, antique lamps and some fashionable hats from Jessie’s collection live here.

“When we converted this, there was like four of us. One was painting the floor, one was painting the walls, we even had a deadline for the garden party; and we were running behind,” Jessie said.

Garden glow

As a member of the gardening club for nine years, Jessie never misses an opportunity to share her hard work and give advice to those with similar ambitions.

“Even if they cancel (the garden tour), Mom just puts it on Facebook. ‘We’re going to be open Saturday, come by,’” said Jessie’s daughter.

Passion is the fuel that drives this magnificent space. Jessie’s passion for gardening has made the space her own. As you enter, you feel the time and the stories that have made the space what it is today.

Jessie’s advice to anyone with an interest in gardening is to know your space, know your soil, and converse with others. Working with others is what’s made this space what it is.

“It’s a lot of darn work,” Jessie said, “but I love it.”