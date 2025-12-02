Fairborn man accused of attacking woman, putting her in choke hold

A Fairborn man has been accused of attacking a woman, trying to force her to have sex with him and threatening to kill her before she jumped out of his moving vehicle.

Mikeial Smedley, 32, was indicted in Montgomery County Common Pleas Court of strangulation, abduction, assault, aggravated menacing and gross sexual imposition.

Mikeial Smedley. Photo courtesy of Montgomery County Jail.

On Nov. 16, Smedley reportedly tried to force a woman to have sex with him at a motel, according to the Montgomery County Prosecutor’s Office.

Later, according to an affidavit filed in Montgomery County Municipal Court Eastern Division, Smedley and the woman were in his car in the 7300 block of Rip Rap Road in Huber Heights.

Smedley reportedly refused to let her out of his vehicle and hit her several times, the affidavit said, before putting her in a choke hold.

She “was able to break free from [Smedley] as he looked for a gun that he had threatened to kill her with,” the affidavit said. She then reported jumped from the moving vehicle and ran into the woods.

Smedley was arrested the same day and booked in the Montgomery County Jail, according to the jail website.

He is still in the jail at the time of writing, and is scheduled to be in court Dec. 18, jail records said.

