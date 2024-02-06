Fairborn man accused of posting explicit video of teen online

On May 22, Fairborn police were contacted by the teen and their guardian regarding an explicit video posted on Facebook.

The victim told police they received a message on Facebook about an hour before arriving at the police station. They didn’t recognize the sender, but opened up the message, which only contained a thumbs up, according to court records.

“The victim opened the sender’s profile and discovered the one and only post of the profile was a sexually explicit video of (them) and Cory,” an affidavit read.

The victim did not know the exact date the video was filmed, but thought it was when the victim was 16, according to court documents. Davis is four or five years older than the victim.

The video reportedly had explicit writing embedded over it that included the victim’s Facebook profile name.

“(The victim) added that Cory is the only person who possessed the video,” according to an affidavit.

Investigators obtained a search warrant for the Facebook account, as well as the email address and IP account used to register the account. The IP address return to Davis’ mother and the same address listed on his driver’s license, according to court documents.

A warrant with issued for Davis on Monday.