Fairborn could get a new multi-family housing development

The 1.578-acre site is located behind the Speedway at the intersection of Dayton Yellow Springs Road and Trebein Road, near Channingway Apartments.

The proposed development would consist of eight buildings, with a total of 24 residential units, according to the city, including 16 one-bedroom apartments and eight two-bedroom apartments

The one-bedroom units average 692 square feet, and the two-bedroom units average 977 square feet.

The property is owned by former state senator Chris Widener and his company, ECBC Group, according to city documents.

The project “aligns with Fairborn’s efforts to expand its range of housing options,” City Planner Kathleen Riggs said in an announcement.

“This development represents a continued investment in providing diverse and quality housing opportunities for our residents,” she said. “The design incorporates accessibility, green space, and thoughtful site amenities that contribute to a welcoming neighborhood environment.”

Those planned amenities include two gazebos, assigned parking, a storage shed, trash collection area and a mail kiosk.

The complex will connect to public water and sanitary sewer services, and three of the units will be accessible by wheelchair.

Construction is planned to begin in the spring of 2026 and completed by the end of 2027, city documents show.

The proposal next goes before Fairborn City Council, who will hold a public hearing and vote on Monday.