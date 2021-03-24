Fairborn schools tells Ohio EPA it has concerns over local biodigester

“We are concerned that airborne odors and irritants from Dovetail will cause respiratory illness or irritation to our students and staff assigned to this school building,” the letter says.

The letter also states that the district expects students to be able to spend time outside the new high school building playing sports and other activities without being hit with “noxious odors.”

In September 2019, an independent zoning inspector found the Renergy site was not compliant with its agricultural zoning. Renergy and Bath Twp. Trustee Tom Pitstick were sent a letter from an outside prosecutor saying that the operation was in violation of both the Ohio Revised Code and Bath Twp. zoning code. The letter stated that Dovetail had 30 days to correct the violation.

“Failure to correct this violation with result in legal action,” the prosecutor stated in the letter. In March of 2020, the Bath Twp. Board of Zoning Appeals ruled Renergy’s biodigester facility is not operating in accordance to its agricultural zoning, instead operating as a business more appropriate for industrial zoning.

The bio-energy company has appealed that order and continues to operate today.

The Dayton Daily News has reached out to Dovetail for comment and will update this story when we hear back.