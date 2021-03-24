Fairborn schools tells Ohio EPA it has concerns over local biodigester

Fairborn City Schools has sent a letter to the Ohio EPA about a biodigester operation in nearby Bath Twp., saying the district has concerns over the odor it produces and effect it might have on students.
The letter, signed by Superintendent Gene Lolli and Board of Education President Pat McCoart, is dated March 12 and lists concerns about the Dovetail anerobic digester on Herr Road it has for the Ohio EPA. Anerobic digesters are enclosed entities in which agricultural or food waste is stored and produce liquids and gases as the waste decomposes.
Bath Twp. and Fairborn residents who live nearby have complained about the smell for years.
“We are especially concerned about the effects of nuisance odors emanating from Dovetail upon our medically fragile students, and those students and staff with acute asthma and other respiratory challenges,” the school letter states.
Fairborn will finish construction on its new high school on Commerce Center Boulevard in 2023, which is about a mile and a half from the Dovetail facility.
“We are concerned that airborne odors and irritants from Dovetail will cause respiratory illness or irritation to our students and staff assigned to this school building,” the letter says.
The letter also states that the district expects students to be able to spend time outside the new high school building playing sports and other activities without being hit with “noxious odors.”
In September 2019, an independent zoning inspector found the Renergy site was not compliant with its agricultural zoning. Renergy and Bath Twp. Trustee Tom Pitstick were sent a letter from an outside prosecutor saying that the operation was in violation of both the Ohio Revised Code and Bath Twp. zoning code. The letter stated that Dovetail had 30 days to correct the violation.
“Failure to correct this violation with result in legal action,” the prosecutor stated in the letter. In March of 2020, the Bath Twp. Board of Zoning Appeals ruled Renergy’s biodigester facility is not operating in accordance to its agricultural zoning, instead operating as a business more appropriate for industrial zoning.
The bio-energy company has appealed that order and continues to operate today.
The Dayton Daily News has reached out to Dovetail for comment and will update this story when we hear back.