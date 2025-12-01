Fairborn SportsPleX shooting investigation ongoing; No injuries reported

The sheriff’s office said further investigation with the Greene County Sheriff’s Office revealed the shooting took place at the SportsPleX, located at 5447 Intrastate Drive, in Fairborn.

911 calls indicated that there was gunfire involved, and the Mercy Health - Dayton Springfield Emergency Center across the street from the SportsPleX in Clark County had been struck, according to the sheriff’s office.

Jennifer Robinson, a spokesperson for Mercy Health, said on Sunday that a stray bullet from the shooting struck and shattered the front entrance sliding glass doors.

“The bullet was contained to the entryway and never entered our facility,” Robinson said.

The Clark County Sheriff’s Office said people fleeing the incident at the SportsPleX took refuge in the ER building.

“Clark County Sheriff’s Office personnel, in coordination with the Greene County Sheriff’s Office, collected evidence at the ER and conducted interviews with witnesses,” the sheriff’s office said. “There were no injuries from the incident at the emergency room.”

The suspects reportedly fled east on Dayton Road and stopped at the United Dairy Farmers, located at 7910 Dayton Road.

“Detectives from the Clark County Sheriff’s Office processed that scene and recovered evidence at the U.D.F. and surrounding area pertinent to the shooting incident in Greene County,” the sheriff’s office said." There were no criminal acts of violence that took place within Clark County, and the Clark County Sheriff’s Office is working closely with the Greene County Sheriff’s Office to provide any assistance needed for a successful investigation and prosecution.”

The Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation (BCI) confirmed it was called to assist at the scene on Sunday.