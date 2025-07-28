Fairborn to place renewal levies for police, fire on November ballot

Neither are new taxes.

“We are not asking for anything additional,” City Manager Mike Gebhart told city council last week. “Your property taxes will not go up if both levies are approved.”

The two 4.4 mill levies together cost $84 annually for every $100,000 of property value and are renewed every five years. They generate approximately $2.5 million each year, supporting 20 police officers and 22 firefighter-paramedics, the city said.

“Renewing the levies ensures we can continue providing these essential public safety services at current levels. Without renewal, the city would face significant challenges in maintaining police and fire/EMS staffing and response capabilities,” the city said in a statement.

City council will formally approve placing the tax ask on the ballot on Monday, during a joint meeting alongside the Bath Twp. Trustees and Fairborn City Schools.

Additionally on Monday, city council formally agreed to administer development-related responsibilities for a planned military contractor site outside the city limits.

As part of the agreement, Fairborn would provide construction and site plan review, building inspections and permits, stormwater management, and other planning services instead of Greene County.

“While the city typically does not provide municipal services outside its boundaries, it agreed to do so in this unique case due to the concurrent jurisdiction of the Air Force and Bath Township, which precludes annexation,” city documents show.

The development belongs to Synergy CRC, which signed a 50-year development lease with the Air Force last December to develop 23.5 acres in Bath Twp. into a Class A Research and Development facility. That facility is scheduled for groundbreaking in August, according to city documents.

A handful of Greene County tax asks are planned for the November ballot, including a renewal of a Greene County Public Health levy, and an additional one-mill levy for the Greene County Public Library.