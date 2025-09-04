Fairmont HS staff member on unpaid leave for alleged ‘inappropriate behavior’

A Fairmont High School staff member was removed from the high school and placed on unpaid leave pending official termination, Principal Karyn Denslow announced Thursday in a letter to Fairmont students, families and staff.

Students reported that a Fairmont staff member made inappropriate comments through social media message, which led to an investigation involving the school resource officer, Kettering Police Department and district administration.

“Through its investigation, the Kettering Police Department determined that this individual had engaged in inappropriate behavior with more than one Fairmont student,” Denslow wrote.

The staff member was not identified but Denslow said the employee is on unpaid administrative leave pending official termination at the Sept. 16 board of education meeting.

“I want to assure you that this individual will be dealt with appropriately from a legal standpoint by the KPD, and will no longer be a part of our Fairmont or Kettering Schools staff,” she said.

A 22-year-old man was arrested around 10:30 a.m. Thursday at the high school by Kettering police. As of 4:30 p.m. Thursday he remained held in the Kettering jail, according to online booking records.

A license search on the State Board of Education website shows that a man with the same name and birth year has a one-year educational aide permit in effect through June 30, 2026, which is valid at Kettering City School District.

Denslow commended the students who came forward and stressed how important is is to speak up when we hear or see something that doesn’t feel right or feels unsafe.

“Their willingness to speak up, along with the thorough investigation by the KPD, was critical in ensuring we could take swift and decisive action,” the principal said.

