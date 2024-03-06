Fairmont HS principal: Police found no credible threat, investigation continues

“We were looking into a student incident and an inappropriate comment written on a bathroom wall,” Denslow wrote.

“While our school resource officer looked into the incident, we were limiting student passes in the hallways to help keep hallways clear,” she added. “Our building is not on lockdown and was not on lockdown at any time today. Our SRO was able to determine that there was no credible threat tied to the bathroom wall messaging.”

Denslow said her message was designed to “clear up some miscommunication.”

Multiple social media posts from parents expressed confusion as the situation was ongoing, as students passed along varying messages about the severity of the response in their classrooms.

Limiting the hallway and bathroom passes gave the SRO and the Shroyer Road school’s unit principals “the opportunity to begin reviewing camera footage to identify the individual or individuals responsible for the vandalism,” Denslow said in her message. “As we continue to address this issue, I want to assure parents that we are operating as normal.”

District Spokeswoman Kari Basson said what type of comments were written was unclear. No action has been taken against any student and the investigation by police is continuing, she added.