Kettering Fairmont HS threatening comments deemed non-credible

Denslow contacted Kettering police and investigators worked through the night, interviewing people and identifying who posted the threat, read a message the district sent to families.

During the investigation, it was determined the threat was not credible.

Kettering police said the incident is still under investigation. They plan on filing charges, possibly for inducing panic and disorderly conduct.

It’s not clear how many people could face charges or if they are Kettering students.

“Please assist us in communicating with your children that any student who makes a threat – credible or not – will be disciplined to the full extent according to our student code of conduct and board policy,” Kettering City Schools Superintendent Mindy McCarty-Stewart said in a statement. “Individuals who make school threats may also be subject to serious legal consequences.”

The superintendent praised the student for alerting Denslow to the threat.

“This is exactly what we want anyone who becomes aware of any type of safety threat to do,” she said. “The timely notification of a school administrator or one of our school resource officers allows KPD to thoroughly assess and respond appropriately to the threat, which ultimately keeps everyone safe.”

The safety and well-being of students and staff remains the district’s top priority, McCarty-Stewart added.

“We are confident that as a result of the quick and thorough action from our Kettering Police Department, this particular situation is contained, and we are able to proceed with our normal school day for Friday, Feb. 9,” she said.

McCarty-Stewart encouraged anyone families with questions to reach out to her and said staff are ready to support students and parents as needed.