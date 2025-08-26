Fall at Hidden Valley Orchards includes new food, more children’s activities

New activities include:

Sproutsville (a tiny town for kids to explore a variety of play houses such as an ice cream shop, fire house, school and more)

Credit: Natalie Jones Credit: Natalie Jones

Tractor Pull (people can see how big of a tractor they can physically pull)

Credit: Natalie Jones Credit: Natalie Jones

Apple Smash Batting Cages (hit apples that are unsellable on the property)

Grain Bin Basketball (a twist on the typical arcade basketball game)

Credit: Natalie Jones Credit: Natalie Jones

Paint-a-Farm Truck (grab a brush and paint on a real farm truck)

Credit: Natalie Jones Credit: Natalie Jones

Tricycle Track (kids can race around on tricycles)

Credit: Natalie Jones Credit: Natalie Jones

Valley Farmcade (a playground featuring swings and climbing structures)

There’s also a petting zoo with dairy cows, sheep, pigs, bunnies, chickens and goats.

Activities at the orchard will require a wristband. This is expected to take effect at some point this September, Boehnen said. More details will be posted on the orchard’s website.

“I think there’s a lot of great opportunities for young families, but in a farm setting like this, it’s few and far between,” Boehnen said. “To be able to provide this in such a safe and friendly environment, I think is really exciting, while also trying to bridge that gap between the public and the agricultural industry.”

Credit: Natalie Jones Credit: Natalie Jones

Near one of the activity yards there is a bee barn and exhibition garden where guests can learn about the importance of pollinators, the life cycle of plants, and the magic behind where our food comes from.

Speaking of food, guests can grab a chicken sandwich, chicken tenders, hot dog, fries, or pretzels from The Coop in the main building. This is where guests can also find a variety of ice cream offerings.

Credit: Natalie Jones Credit: Natalie Jones

“We definitely will have a few more food options,” Boehnen said.

Hidden Valley Orchards has a new mobile kitchen that’s located in the middle of the property, in between the activity yards. Once this is up and running, the main barn is expected to become a bakery. The orchard will make their own donuts this fall.

Credit: Natalie Jones Credit: Natalie Jones

They also have plans to open a pizza barn with French bread pizzas — where Dayton Barbecue Company was previously located.

There will be small concession stands throughout the property offering sweet and salty snacks.

Credit: Natalie Jones Credit: Natalie Jones

The Crate Room is continuing to offer a selection of local beers, seltzers, wines and cocktails.

The orchard is in the midst of building a cider barn where they will press their own cider. The hope is to use their own apples in the future.

“We are producing apples,” Boehnen said. “However, we’re also in the process of replacing a lot of the orchard just to be able to produce more and produce more efficiently.”

The newly planted apple trees will be ready to harvest in the next few years. The goal is to also offer u-pick.

“To see it all come to fruition is really exciting,” Boehnen said. “You won’t find a farm like it in the area to provide so much for so many folks. We try to be a lot of things to a lot of people, whether that’s young families with the activity yards or college students wanting to grab a drink... or even an event space for folks.”

MORE DETAILS

Hidden Valley Orchards, located 5474 N. Ohio 48, will begin offering fall activities and apple treats during Apple Days on Sept. 6. This will be followed by a Fall Season Kickoff on Sept. 12 and a Fall Craft Festival on Sept. 13.

There will be hay rides, pumpkin patches and a corn maze this fall season.

Other themed days include Sunflower Days and Pumpkin Days.

Hidden Valley Orchards is currently open 3-9 p.m. Thursday and Friday, 11 a.m.-9 p.m. Saturday and 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Sunday.

For more information or to view other events happening at the orchard, visit hiddenvalleyorchards.com or the orchard’s Facebook or Instagram pages (@hiddenvalleyorchards).