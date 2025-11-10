False shooting reported at Trotwood church ends with 1 in custody

One person is in custody after a shooting was falsely reported at a Trotwood Church Sunday.
At 1:32 p.m., Trotwood police responded to a report of people actively shooting behind Summit Christian Church at 4021 Denlinger Road.
When officers arrived, the church was placed on a temporary lockdown as a precaution.
Officers determined the report was unfounded and there was no threat to the public, according to police.
Investigators identified the person who made the report and took them into custody.
