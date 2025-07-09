Family brings authentic Pakistani flavors to former Tank’s Bar spot: Owner shares journey

“I noticed that we don’t have many places locally serving authentic Pakistani food,” owner Nadia Qartain told the Dayton Daily News. “I really wanted to introduce my region’s flavors that I’m very proud of to the community I live in.”

Qartain is originally from Karachi, Pakistan. She moved to the region 13 years ago when she married her husband, Qartain Ahmed.

This will be her first restaurant. She had been searching for a space for about two years after her husband and father-in-law encouraged her to take a chance.

“I didn’t want to invest in something that I am not experienced with,” Qartain said. “But, my father-in-law, he decided that he will invest (in) it for me. He’s the owner basically of that building, so it’s just a family business kind of a thing.”

Qartain has experience cooking for the Muslim community during various celebrations. Many of her recipes have been passed down from her grandmother, mother and mother-in-law, but she has also added her own style to the recipes.

“I have always loved cooking and sharing food with people,” Qartain said. “It’s such a big part of my culture and family. At some point I thought, why don’t I share those flavors with the wider community.”

She’s excited for this new opportunity, but admitted that it has been overwhelming.

“I know that my community likes and loves the taste of my food, but I don’t know how the American community will feel about it,” Qartain said.

Her children, a girl who is 10 and a boy who is 6, and her father-in-law have been the taste testers on this journey.

Food Castle’s specialty will be the barbecue beef bihari, a popular Pakistani and Indian dish featuring strips of grilled, marinated beef.

Qartain also recommends first timers to try the biryani.

“It is a deeply spiced rice and meat dish, which is full of aroma, that originates from the port city of Karachi,” Qartain said. “Basically, the city of Karachi is the main port city of Pakistan and it is a big city with multicultural people living there.”

Other items she mentioned included the chicken tikka, kababs, white karhai and black pepper karhai.

Must-try desserts include kheer, mango pineapple delight or mango mousse.

“For this restaurant, it is a great option for people for their weeknight meals and late night weekends,” Qartain said. “I am looking forward to sharing my passion with everyone.”

MORE DETAILS

The Food Castle is expected to open this month with carryout, delivery and catering, as long as the owner receives a permit that she needs. Dine-in will be available in a couple of months.

The name of the restaurant stems from the building, located at 2033 Wayne Ave., reminding the owner of a castle. She added food to the name to keep it simple.

For more information and updates, visit the restaurant’s Facebook or Instagram (@foodcastledayton) pages.

.