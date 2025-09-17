Family of Christian Black files medical negligence, wrongful death lawsuit against county jail medical provider

Attorneys for Black’s family say he was murdered, and released dozens of videos obtained from the sheriff’s office showing Black’s time at the jail. The Montgomery County Coroner’s Office ruled his death a homicide as a result of mechanical and positional asphyxiation.

The complaint, filed in the Montgomery County Common Pleas Court, argues that nurses on the scene during the incident involving Black mishandled the situation and ignored his “obvious, dire medical condition,” according to a press release from the offices of his family’s attorneys, Michael Wright, Robert Gresham and Anthony Pierson.

Video of Black’s time at the jail shows two separate altercations between Black and corrections officers, ending in Black being placed into a restraint chair with handcuffs after he was pepper-sprayed and tased. He was bent forward in the chair and multiple officers pushed down on his back as they removed his handcuffs. After this, he goes limp in the chair.

The sheriff’s office has said staff performed CPR, administered oxygen, medicine and used a defibrillator before medics took Black to a local hospital. He was placed on life support so his organs could be donated and was pronounced dead March 26.

“Despite obvious signs of apnea and loss of pulse, no resuscitative efforts were timely initiated. More than five minutes passed before CPR was attempted and more than seven minutes elapsed before oxygen support was provided,” the attorneys’ press release states.

The complaint alleges medical negligence, wrongful death, breach of fiduciary duty and negligent hiring, training and supervision. It cites other deadly incidents tied to NaphCare around the country. The family’s attorneys are conducting their own independent investigation into the death of Black.

In addition to payment for Black’s funeral, Black’s family seeks compensatory damages and punitive damages, among other relief.

Black’s family has also called for charges to be pressed against officers involved in his death.