Family of Dayton student killed while going to school calls on officials to act

Dayton Public Schools, the Dayton chapter of the NAACP, the city of Dayton and several state representatives have all weighed in on the situation and held several meetings, including at least one so far this week.

“Briefly, we’ve been in conversations with community partners about transportation,” said Jocelyn Rhynard, one of the members of DPS school board, during a board meeting Monday. “There’s not much we can update you with quite yet...Rest assured, it is a topic of conversation that we are having very deeply and we hope we can bring solutions in.”

But Hale family members and attorneys with Wright & Schulte says there needs to be more done.

“It’s not enough to point the finger at everybody else, and that’s what’s happening in the media,” said Robert Gresham, an attorney for Wright & Schulte.

Credit: Nick Graham Credit: Nick Graham

Hale Sr. and Alfred Hale III’s mother, Nellie Bailey, said Alfred Hale III was someone who loved basketball and baseball, was close with his family and had plans to join the Marines and be a truck mechanic after his graduation. Dunbar’s graduation is Wednesday.

“It’s my worst, worst nightmare,” Hale’s father said. “He wasn’t no trouble kid, for real. He was a regular kid. He just wanted to enjoy life.”

Michael Wright, one of the partners for Wright & Schulte, said the law firm has requested documents from Dayton Public and the RTA detailing any agreements between the two and safety measures that were taken.

Bailey said she had not spoken with Dayton Public Schools and felt she had not gotten any support. Her younger son attends West Carrollton schools, and she said they have gotten both her and her younger son into counseling and called her every day.

“I’m frustrated, I’m heartbroken,” Bailey said. “The children at the school (Dunbar) who love my son - not just us, but the children at the school need counseling.”

Hale’s father said his son was always friendly and loved.

“It’s been really hard going from seeing my son every day, talking to him, hanging out with him, having to find a way to live without him,” he said.