Family rescued after car becomes stranded in high water near Tipp City

On arrival, first responders found three passengers stranded with their vehicle in high water that had accumulated on the roadway, according to a press release from Tipp City Fire and EMS.

Two individuals were on top of the car and one was standing beside the vehicle in approximately three feet of moving water.

Recent heavy rainfall and severe storms have brought flooding to southwest Ohio, with the Miami Valley receiving at least 3 to 4 inches of rainfall since Friday.

The Miami Conservancy District activated its flood protection system in response to widespread heavy rainfall across the Great Miami River Watershed on Saturday.

The driver in Sunday’s incident drove around a road closed sign at Tipp Canal Road, which was in place due to flooding.

The incident took place just west of the Great Miami River and the Great Miami River Recreational Trail.

Tipp City first responders urge drivers not to attempt to drive through water on flooded roadways.

“Obey all road closed signs due to high water,” Sunday’s press release states. “The water is moving and has the ability to cause serious injuries up to death. The moving water can also cause the car to float with the current.”

The rescued victims — a mother, father, and daughter — and their car were stuck in the water, around a third of a mile from dry road, according to first responders.

Crews performed a wading rescue to remove the victims from the flooded area.

“The victims were dressed out in life jackets and removed from the vehicle,” the release reads. “A father and mother waded back to dry ground in a rescue formation with the firefighters. The child victim was removed on the shoulders of a rescuer.”

The adult male was transported by ambulance to Upper Valley Medical Center, while the adult female and child were assessed and observed on scene.

The adult female and child were transported by first responders to UVMC to be reunited with the adult male.

The family’s car was left where it was stopped until the water recedes.

Mutual aid from fire departments in Huber Heights, Butler Twp., and Troy responded to the scene, along with Tipp City police and the Miami County Sheriff’s Department.

No injuries were reported at the time of the water rescue by crews.

Crews were on the scene for more than an hour.