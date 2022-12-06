BreakingNews
Dayton police, city facing lawsuit in deaths of mother, 6-year-old daughter
dayton-daily-news logo
X

Family speaks out about Dayton wrongful death lawsuit

© 2022 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top