Fatal crash reported in Miamisburg

At least one person has died after a crash in Miamisburg Friday afternoon.
According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, the crash was reported around the intersection of N. Springboro Drive and Martins Drive in Miamisburg at about 2:07 p.m.
Dispatchers said that the crash was fatal but could not release any more information.
We are working to learn more and will update this story with any new information.
