Fatal crash reported in Miamisburg

At least one person has died after a crash in Miamisburg Friday afternoon.

According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, the crash was reported around the intersection of N. Springboro Drive and Martins Drive in Miamisburg at about 2:07 p.m.

Dispatchers said that the crash was fatal but could not release any more information.

We are working to learn more and will update this story with any new information.

Daniel Susco is a Dayton-area native and staff writer covering breaking news throughout the greater Dayton area.

