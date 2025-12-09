Father, girlfriend indicted in 2023 death of 23-month-old boy in Dayton

Jazzmine Huffman, 29, is also facing two counts of tampering with evidence.

Just before 4 p.m. on July 14, 2023, Dayton police responded the 1600 block of Darst Avenue after a man reported his son wasn’t breathing, according to a Montgomery County Regional Dispatch log.

When officers arrived, they found 23-month-old Braxton Trollinger dead.

He reportedly had significant bruising and burn injuries.

The Montgomery County Coroner’s Office determined Braxton died from multiple blunt force trauma and burn injuries with lidocaine toxicity, according to the Montgomery County Prosecutor’s office.

Braxton allegedly was in his father’s care when the injuries happened.

Johnson is accused of trying to hide the boy’s injuries instead of seeking medical attention.

“This innocent little boy clearly suffered significant abuse that required medical attention while in the defendant-father’s care,” said Montgomery County Prosecutor Mat Heck Jr. “A complete lack of parental responsibility by defendant Johnson ultimately led to the tragic and senseless death of the child.”

Warrants have been issued for Johnson and Huffman. Johnson is in custody at the Madison Correctional Institution serving a three-year sentenced for an unrelated felonious assault case.

The pair is scheduled to be arraigned on Dec. 23.