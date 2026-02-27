Breaking: Miami University votes to move forward with $281M sports arena plan

Father pleads guilty after 2-year-old shot in Dayton

A court room in Montgomery County Common Pleas Court. JIM NOELKER/STAFF FILE

Credit: JIM NOELKER

Credit: JIM NOELKER

A court room in Montgomery County Common Pleas Court. JIM NOELKER/STAFF FILE
30 minutes ago
A father pleaded guilty after his 2-year-old son was shot in the hand in Dayton earlier this year.

Theodore Bryant III, 34, was convicted of one count of endangering children in Montgomery County Common Pleas Court Friday.

He’ll be sentenced on March 11.

Bryant was reportedly sleeping at an apartment in the 900 block of Neal Avenue with two children when the shooting occurred.

Theodore E. Bryant III. Photo courtesy Miami Valley Jails.

His son woke him up and indicated his finger hurt, according to Dayton Municipal Court records.

The boy’s mother came home, and they went to Kettering Health Dayton before the toddler was transferred to Dayton Children’s Hospital.

Hospital staff told Dayton police the boy had a possible gunshot wound to his left index finger, according to an affidavit.

Officers found blood and a bullet hole in a mirror and bedroom wall at the apartment.

During an interview, Bryant gave officer several locations where the gun was before saying it was kept in a closet, according to court documents.

“Mr. Bryant admitted he put the firearm on the wrong shelf, the third or second shelf, not the top,” an affidavit read. “Mr. Bryant advised the firearm was not secured in a lock box.”

Officers got a search warrant for the apartment and found a gun with dried blood on it, according to court records.

