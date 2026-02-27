Father pleads guilty after 2-year-old shot in Dayton

He’ll be sentenced on March 11.

Bryant was reportedly sleeping at an apartment in the 900 block of Neal Avenue with two children when the shooting occurred.

His son woke him up and indicated his finger hurt, according to Dayton Municipal Court records.

The boy’s mother came home, and they went to Kettering Health Dayton before the toddler was transferred to Dayton Children’s Hospital.

Hospital staff told Dayton police the boy had a possible gunshot wound to his left index finger, according to an affidavit.

Officers found blood and a bullet hole in a mirror and bedroom wall at the apartment.

During an interview, Bryant gave officer several locations where the gun was before saying it was kept in a closet, according to court documents.

“Mr. Bryant admitted he put the firearm on the wrong shelf, the third or second shelf, not the top,” an affidavit read. “Mr. Bryant advised the firearm was not secured in a lock box.”

Officers got a search warrant for the apartment and found a gun with dried blood on it, according to court records.