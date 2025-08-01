FBI arrests Miami Twp. man accused of threatening to kill thousands in Cincinnati

On Thursday, Cincinnati police shared screenshots of a threatening post on X, formerly known as Twitter, to the FBI Cincinnati Joint Terrorism Task Force.

“Organizing mobs to kill all the apes in Cincinnati since @GovMikeDeWine and the @OSHP won’t do anything about this nonsense,” the post read, according to court records. “We the people need to paint the town red and kill them all. Fill the morgues and cleanse this city of blacks. By Sunday we are aiming to have killed 30k.”

DeWine announced earlier this week he’d offer state assistance following what Cincinnati police called a “violent attack” downtown early Saturday.

Ohio State Highway Patrol troopers will support Cincinnati officers, helping with traffic control, undercover units and aviation support during chases, according to our media partner WCPO.

The FBI submitted an emergency disclosure request for the X username and were able to trace the IP address to an Orchard Run address.

The X user reportedly had posted multiple photographs, which appeared to be the same person in Hanna’s BMV photo, according to court records.

A Google account for a Scott M. Hanna was also allegedly linked to the Orchard Run address.

FBI confirmed Hanna still lived at that address with local law enforcement.

In a previous encounter for a menacing incident on Sept. 11, 2024, Hanna reportedly called police and threatened to cut off a person’s head.

Hanna swung a full-sized sword at the individual’s neck, causing serious injury and what appeared to be a partial decapitation, according to court records.

He also reportedly called an officer a racial slur.

FBI agents arrested Hanna Friday morning. He is scheduled to appear in federal court in Dayton Friday afternoon.

“The FBI aggressively investigates those who threaten our communities with violence,” stated FBI Cincinnati Special Agent in Charge Elena Iatarola. “Threats like this impact the entire community and have serious consequences.”