FBI offering $15,000 reward more than a year after Trotwood homicide

The FBI is offering a $15,000 reward for a suspect charged in a deadly shooting in Trotwood in May 2022.

The reward is for anyone who can provide information leading to the arrest and conviction of 41-year-old Anthony E. Smith.

Smith is accused and shooting and killing 40-year-old Bobby A. Daniels of Trotwood.

J. William Rivers, special agent in charge of the FBI Cincinnati Field Office, urged anyone with information on Smith to call 1-800-CALL-FBI (1-800-225-5324). Callers may remain anonymous.

“While the FBI is supporting Trotwood police in the effort to locate and arrest Smith, we need the public’s help as well,” Rivers said. “Someone knows where Anthony Smith is, and your assistance could help bring him safely into custody.”

Smith’s last known residence was on Elmore Street in Trotwood. He is considered to be armed and dangerous, Rivers said. He also has ties to Dayton; Springfield; Detroit; Covington, Tennessee; Tampa, Florida; Philadelphia; and Camden, New Jersey.

Smith could still be in the area, said Trotwood Police Chief Erik Wilson. However, he could potentially be outside of Ohio. Wilson noted Smith has family members out of state.

Smith is 5-foot-11 and weighs approximately 220 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes.

He also goes by Tay Smith, Tay and Taterhead, Rivers said.

“We believe someone is assisting him and helping him stay under the radar,” Wilson said. “Those are definitely the challenges. If we do find out that (someone is) helping him evade police we’re going to be charging that person as well.”

Trotwood police received multiple 911 calls around 3:20 p.m. on May 30, 2022, for a shooting with a male down in the 600 block of North Sherry Drive.

When officers arrived, they found a man lying in a yard with multiple gunshot wounds on his torso.

The man, later identified as Daniels, was pronounced dead at the scene.

“Mr. Daniels and Mr. Smith were engaged in a verbal altercation at which time Anthony Smith shot Mr. Bobby Daniels multiple times and walked away from the scene,” Wilson said.

Investigators identified Smith as a person of interested in the shooting the following day. He was later charged with murder, felonious assault, carrying concealed weapons and having weapons while under disability for prior offenses of violence charges in Montgomery County Municipal Court - Western Division.

“These are very serious charges,” Rivers said. “It is important that he be arrested so he can stand trial for these crimes.”