Fear of reprisal contributes to ‘scourge’ of military sexual trauma, veterans groups warn

Sexual assaults and sexual harassment are an underreported “scourge” in the armed services, Kristina Keenan, VFW’s national legislative service director, said at a news conference held at the organization’s Washington office.

“Fear of retaliation, peer pressure and trauma contribute to underreporting,” she said.

The Defense Department’s Sexual Assault Prevention and Response Office also states sexual assault in the military occurs more often than it is reported to authorities.

But the legislation would ease the VA disability claims process and expand health care for veterans who developed medical conditions connected to military sexual trauma, also known as MST, according to veterans groups and lawmakers.

The bill also would extend health care services and benefits to veterans who have experienced online sexual harassment and bullying from “deep fakes, [Artificial Intelligence] threats and the rapid spread of harmful online content,” veterans groups said.

Sen. Richard Blumenthal of Connecticut, the top Democrat on the Senate Veterans’ Affairs Committee — and the bill’s sponsor in the Senate — was the only lawmaker to speak during a 30-minute news conference.

“The simple fact that a survivor or victim of sexual assault or harassment and who experiences lasting trauma and disability as a result should not be denied benefits or compensation. That’s the basic principle of this bill,” he said.

Sen. Lisa Murkowski, R-Alaska, is the only Republican senator to co-sponsor the bill so far.

“Survivors of military sexual trauma need access to resources to help them begin to heal, and this legislation ensures access to those benefits,” she said in a written statement that was read at the news conference.

A companion bill in the House was introduced in April by Rep. Chellie Pingree, D-Maine, with several Democratic members of Congress signing up to support it.

Veterans advocates said the bill’s passage is critical to ensuring survivors of military sexual trauma get the assistance that they need.

One in three female veterans report having experienced military sexual trauma during their service, according to the VA. The rate is one in 50 for male veterans. But representatives from veterans groups said Thursday that they believe the numbers are higher.

Nancy Springer, associate director at VFW, said there is not a quick solution to ending sexual harassment and sexual assault in the military.

“But we can actively take steps to help veteran survivors of MST access the benefits and health care services that they need,” she said.

Veterans filing VA claims connected to military sexual trauma might be eligible for mental health care and disability compensation.

“Serving one’s country should never come at the cost of personal safety,” said Elaine Howell, legislative assistant at Vietnam Veterans of America.

The bill also would require the VA to consider documentation outside the Defense Department when reviewing claims submitted for military sexual trauma, such as medical records from private doctors, police reports from civilian agencies and statements from family, friends and clergy.

Though the VA already considers that evidence when reviewing claims for military sexual trauma, the bill codifies those practices and policies, the veterans groups said.