Federal retirement benefits cuts axed from House budget proposal

A revised House plan, however, stripped out a GOP requirement for higher contributions by federal employees to their retirement. Also removed was a plan to calculate retirement benefits by using the highest five years of a federal worker’s salary. That will remain at the highest three years of pay.

Turner voted in support of the amended GOP budget bill, which passed 215-214 with opposition from Rep. Warren Davidson, R-Troy, because of Davidson’s concerns it would add to the national deficit.

“It’s a very big win,” said Turner, one of nine Ohio Republicans to vote for the bill. “I think it will make a big difference for the economy.”

“The pensions of federal workers will not be cut to allow tax breaks,” Turner said on Wednesday night after securing two key changes in the bill.

“This is a victory for fairness and for the federal employees who keep our government running every day,” Turner said.