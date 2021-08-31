Feds: Dayton pair’s fraud scheme funded drugs, gambling, fried chicken

Myrtle Lynn “Mi Mi” Jackson, 38, pleaded guilty Tuesday, and Joshua Dylan “Jo Jo” Chapman, 29, pleaded guilty Aug. 4 to conspiring to engage in access device fraud and to aggravated identity theft, according to a release.

Chapman and Jackson stole victims’ financial documents and information from vehicles, mailboxes and occupied and unoccupied residences. The co-conspirators used victims’ information to fraudulently apply for personal loans, student loans, unemployment benefits, credit and debit cards and checks. The pair used the proceeds of their fraud scheme to buy illicit drugs and made purchases at local stores and two fast-food fried chicken chains. Fraudulent funds also were used to pay for motel rooms and gambling at a Dayton casino, according to court documents.