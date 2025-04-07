Feeling a pinch from grocery prices, cost of goods? We want to talk to you

Housing costs rose 0.3% in February, accounting for nearly half of the monthly increase, according to the the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics.

There was a 4% decrease in airline fares and 1% decrease in the cost of gas, the bureau said, but energy costs rose 0.2%.

Food costs also increased in February, rising 0.2%, the bureau said.

J.P. Morgan Research estimates there is a 40% chance of a recession happening sometime this year, which is up from its previous estimate of 30%.

President Donald Trump unveiled his latest tariffs last week, which could lead to higher costs at the grocery store. Prices on perishable groceries will likely increase first, because supermarket inventories need to be replenished more frequently.

