dayton-daily-news logo
X

Feeling lonely? Joining a gym can help

Combined ShapeCaption
Getting exercise can have benefits beyond building strength and endurance. Exercise classes can support your social and mental health.

© 2022 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top